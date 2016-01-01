Dr. Travis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Travis, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Travis, MD
Dr. Russell Travis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Travis' Office Locations
Barry N Purdom MD2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 303, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 455-9960
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Travis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1649349036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Travis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travis.
