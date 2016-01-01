See All Neurosurgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Russell Travis, MD

Neurosurgery
2.1 (12)
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Travis, MD

Dr. Russell Travis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Travis works at BARRY N PURDOM MD in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Travis' Office Locations

    Barry N Purdom MD
    2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 303, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 455-9960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. Russell Travis, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 61 years of experience
  • English
  • 1649349036
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Travis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Travis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Travis works at BARRY N PURDOM MD in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Travis’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Travis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Travis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Travis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

