Dr. Russell Van Dyke, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Van Dyke, MD
Dr. Russell Van Dyke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Van Dyke works at
Dr. Van Dyke's Office Locations
Tulane Pediatric Specialty Clinic4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 401, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Van Dyke, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1972698132
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- UCSD
- UCSD
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
