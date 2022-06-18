Dr. Russell Vannorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vannorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Vannorman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Russell Vannorman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Shreveport Eye Specialists, Shreveport, LA8445 Line Ave Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 703-5655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Shreveport Eye Specialists, Shreveport, LA1801 Fairfield Ave Ste 207, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 703-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He has a wonderful facility with a motivated skilled staff. Dr. Vannorman provided a detailed optical exam and answered all of my questions. Highly recommend him for your optical needs!
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Vannorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vannorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vannorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vannorman works at
Dr. Vannorman has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vannorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Vannorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vannorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vannorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vannorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.