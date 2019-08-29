Dr. Russell Wardlaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wardlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Wardlaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Wardlaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Wardlaw works at
Locations
Northlake Gastroenterology16061 Doctors Blvd Ste B, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wardlaw in my book is a TOP DOC. He has taken the time I needed at every visit. He has treated me many times. This man has saved my life! I would and have recommended him to everyone I know!
About Dr. Russell Wardlaw, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1376734210
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fdn
- lsuhsc
- Med Ctr La
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Wardlaw works at
