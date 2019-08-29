Overview

Dr. Russell Wardlaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Wardlaw works at Northlake Gastroenterology in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.