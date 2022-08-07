Dr. Weg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Weg, MD
Dr. Russell Weg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Arnold L Weg MD7136 110th St Ste 1G, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-2210
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been a patient of doctor weg For almost 30 years His son Russell just started in the practice last few years I think hes just as good as his father patient explains everything answers all your questions
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Weg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
