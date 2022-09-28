Overview of Dr. Russell Weisz, MD

Dr. Russell Weisz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with New York University Medical Center - Orthopedics



Dr. Weisz works at South Palm Orthopedics in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.