Dr. Russell Weisz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russell Weisz, MD
Dr. Russell Weisz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with New York University Medical Center - Orthopedics
Dr. Weisz works at
Dr. Weisz's Office Locations
South Palm Orthopedics4800 Linton Blvd Ste A201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-6622Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weisz is an outstanding surgeon and diagnostician. One of the only trauma trained surgeons in the area. Very kind and patient.
About Dr. Russell Weisz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1639198567
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center - Orthopedics
- Suny At Brooklyn - Surgery
