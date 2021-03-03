Overview of Dr. Russell Williams, MD

Dr. Russell Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at UofL Physicians - General Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.