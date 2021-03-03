Dr. Russell Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russell Williams, MD
Dr. Russell Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Associates in General Surgery Psc201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 902, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-5948
Southend Medical Center5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 583-5948
Jewish Hospital Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln # 302, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 583-5948
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He removed my gallbladder via laproscopy and I am so glad he was my surgeon!! I did my research first and now I know why he comes highly recomended!! I had ZERO pain the first day post op & my 4 incisions were very small and I only had one tiny light yellow bruise out a few days later and my incisions healed beautifully!! Also I only needed to take an Aleeve days 2.5-5 post op and that was a relief because pain was my biggest worry! This was my first ever surgery so I was extremely nervous and he put me at ease. If I ever need to have surgery again I would consult w/ him first. He may retire in a few yrs & they need to clone him!!!
About Dr. Russell Williams, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1578551008
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.