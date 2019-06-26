Overview of Dr. Russell Wolfe, MD

Dr. Russell Wolfe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at Hopen And Wolfe Mds in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.