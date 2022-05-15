Overview

Dr. Russell Yocum, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Platte City, MO. They graduated from A T Still University/ Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Yocum works at Gregorio Santos MD in Platte City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.