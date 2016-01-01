Dr. Rustin Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rustin Carter, MD
Dr. Rustin Carter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.
Bvbh At Home LLC1605 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 210, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 977-2130
Carter Psychiatry and Wellness3526 E FM 528 Rd Ste 200, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 616-6789
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1770902306
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of North Texas
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods.