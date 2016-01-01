Overview

Dr. Rustin Carter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.



Dr. Carter works at Bvbh At Home LLC in College Station, TX with other offices in Friendswood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.