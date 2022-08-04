Overview of Dr. Rut Dholakia, MD

Dr. Rut Dholakia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Dholakia works at Harford Neurology Associates in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.