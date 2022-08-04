Dr. Rut Dholakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rut Dholakia, MD
Overview of Dr. Rut Dholakia, MD
Dr. Rut Dholakia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Dholakia's Office Locations
Hoofnagle Urology Center520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 208, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3335
Carepoint - Greenwood5600 S Quebec St Ste 312A, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 436-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I feel Dr. Dholakia is an excellent physician. He has been a great source of information as my mother has Alzheimer's.
About Dr. Rut Dholakia, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
