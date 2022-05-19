See All Nephrologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Rute Paixao, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rute Paixao, MD

Dr. Rute Paixao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Lisbon and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paixao's Office Locations

    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Bldg A, Weston, FL 33331 (954) 659-5148
    Embassy Lakes Artificial Kidney Center
    11011 Sheridan St Ste 308, Hollywood, FL 33026 (954) 430-9166
    Trc-pine Island Kidney Center
    1871 N Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33322 (954) 916-8958
    2685 Executive Park Dr, Weston, FL 33331 (954) 389-1290
    Tamarac Artifical Kidney Center
    7140 W McNab Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 (954) 720-5336

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    May 19, 2022
    I’ve been a patient for over 15 years she is absolutely amazing and knows her stuff I feel very secure about her medical decisions her staff is also amazing if you want a baby sitter she is not for you if you want a doctor to tell you straight how to help yourself and proper medications And tests to perform she is your doctor if you follow her decisions you will be hooked on her knowledge she is fantastic and will keep your kidney as healthy as possible I can’t believe some reviews here 10 stars for her
    Meyer — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Rute Paixao, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235303595
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    • Fac Med U Lisbon
    • Internal Medicine
