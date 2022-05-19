Overview of Dr. Rute Paixao, MD

Dr. Rute Paixao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Lisbon and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.