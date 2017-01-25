See All Psychiatrists in Friendswood, TX
Dr. Ruth Allbritton, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (54)
Map Pin Small Friendswood, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ruth Allbritton, MD

Dr. Ruth Allbritton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Allbritton works at R. Ellen Allbritton, M.D. in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allbritton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    R. Ellen Allbritton, M.D.
    1560 W Bay Area Blvd Ste 309, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 726-0720
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jan 25, 2017
    I think Dr. Allbritton is a very good doctor. She is very caring and understanding. The only thing I would say that is negative at all is her front desk person. I shouldn't use foul Language and I won't, but she is the nastiest, ugliest, uncaring person I met in my life. If it wasn't for Dr. Allbritton's care, I would have found another doctor a long time ago. If you happen to come to this office I would recommend not holding back at the front desk. She could use some constructive criticism.
    Houston, TX — Jan 25, 2017
    Dr. Ruth Allbritton, MD
    About Dr. Ruth Allbritton, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578536868
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruth Allbritton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allbritton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allbritton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allbritton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allbritton works at R. Ellen Allbritton, M.D. in Friendswood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Allbritton’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Allbritton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allbritton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allbritton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allbritton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

