Dr. Barrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Barrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruth Barrow, MD
Dr. Ruth Barrow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Barrow works at
Dr. Barrow's Office Locations
-
1
The Allen Pavilion5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 932-4000
-
2
White Plains Hospital Medical Center170 Maple Ave Fl 4, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 328-8444
-
3
Scarsdale Medical Group (600 Mamaroneck) Suite 200600 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 301, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 328-8444
-
4
WPPA New Rochelle1296 North Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Directions (914) 235-8224
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrow?
About Dr. Ruth Barrow, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851428379
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrow works at
Dr. Barrow has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.