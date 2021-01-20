Overview of Dr. Ruth Clark, MD

Dr. Ruth Clark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at The Heart Center Of The Oranges in East Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.