Dr. Ruth Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruth Clark, MD
Dr. Ruth Clark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
60 Evergreen Place. Suite 40060 Evergreen Pl Ste 400, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 395-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- East Orange General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good listener and doctor.
About Dr. Ruth Clark, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740349968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
