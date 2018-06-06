Dr. Ruth Clemens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Clemens, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruth Clemens, MD
Dr. Ruth Clemens, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemens' Office Locations
- 1 11975 Morris Rd Ste 330, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 442-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemens?
She’s a rock star and was recommended by a friend and now I’ve recommended her to many others. She truly listens and addresses your concerns.
About Dr. Ruth Clemens, MD
- Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851366322
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemens accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.