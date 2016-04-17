Dr. Ruth Cousineau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cousineau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Cousineau, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruth Cousineau, MD
Dr. Ruth Cousineau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Cousineau works at
Dr. Cousineau's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Care of Beverly Hills Medical Group8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 511, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cousineau?
Dr. Cousineau delivered my twins via cesarean. I was really nervous as it was my first surgery. She was so professional and comforting and her confidence made it so easy for me. The scar is very low and I had virtually no pain after. She delivered 2 boys over 6 lbs quickly and easily! All her staff are ultra sweet also!
About Dr. Ruth Cousineau, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386699726
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cousineau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cousineau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cousineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cousineau works at
Dr. Cousineau has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cousineau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cousineau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cousineau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cousineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cousineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.