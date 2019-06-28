Overview of Dr. Ruth Decker, MD

Dr. Ruth Decker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.