Dr. Ruth Decker, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruth Decker, MD
Dr. Ruth Decker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker's Office Locations
- 1 224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 252S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 469-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Decker performed a parathyroidectomy on me in November of 2015. First off, you can NOT even see the scar on my throat. She did an exceptional job. Beyond perfect. Second, I was misdiagnosed for about 15 years with Hyperparathyroidism - when I brought my lab work to her and my symptoms she scheduled surgery the next week. It was life changing. Her bedside manner, pre-op, post-op, follow-up care are beyond anything I have ever experienced and I have worked in the medical field for 15+ years. I highly recommend Dr. Decker.
About Dr. Ruth Decker, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538145552
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
