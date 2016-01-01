Dr. Ruth Dyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Dyal, MD
Dr. Ruth Dyal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dyal's Office Locations
First Physicians Group - Lorraine Corners14405 Arbor Green Trl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 917-7080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruth Dyal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215927173
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Dyal has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyal.
