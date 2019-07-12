Overview

Dr. Ruth Eckert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Ft Wayne Family Practice|Scottsdale Meml Hosp Family Practice



Dr. Eckert works at MDVIP - Scottsdale, Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.