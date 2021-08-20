Overview of Dr. Ruth Haskins, MD

Dr. Ruth Haskins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Haskins works at Ruth Haskins MD Inc in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.