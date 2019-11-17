Dr. Ruth Indahyung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indahyung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Indahyung, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruth Indahyung, MD
Dr. Ruth Indahyung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tooele, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med Gadjah Mada U, Djokjakarta and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Indahyung works at
Dr. Indahyung's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates - Tooele1244 N Main St Ste 101, Tooele, UT 84074 Directions (435) 264-5706Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Nephrology Associates650 E 4500 S Ste 210, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (385) 360-1026Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Nephrology Associates - Salt Lake3702 S State St Ste 107, South Salt Lake, UT 84115 Directions (385) 360-1020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Indahyung?
Dr. Ruth has been an excellent help in diagnosing and treating my mother’s kidney disease. My mom and I very much appreciate her medical abilities as well as her ability to change and communicate mom’s treatment plan. She is kind, personable and gentle.
About Dr. Ruth Indahyung, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1649452772
Education & Certifications
- U Florida Coll Med
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Fac Med Gadjah Mada U, Djokjakarta
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Indahyung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indahyung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Indahyung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indahyung works at
Dr. Indahyung has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indahyung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Indahyung speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Indahyung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indahyung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indahyung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indahyung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.