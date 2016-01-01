Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD
Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Genesis Medical Diagnostics PC425 Madison Ave Fl 14, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 644-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598968612
Education & Certifications
- North General Hospital-Mt. Sinai
- North General Hosptial-Mt. Sinai
- New York Medical College
- La Sierra University
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
