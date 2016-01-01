Overview of Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD

Dr. Ruth Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Johnson works at GENESIS MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.