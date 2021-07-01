Dr. Ruth Karunananthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karunananthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Karunananthan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruth Karunananthan, MD
Dr. Ruth Karunananthan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZIMBABWE / GODFREY HUGGINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karunananthan's Office Locations
- 1 1500 W West Covina Pkwy Ste 203, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 263-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karunananthan is a great docto and her staff is extremely helpful. Nurse Irma and receptionist Mirian have been extra helpful.
About Dr. Ruth Karunananthan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922057256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZIMBABWE / GODFREY HUGGINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karunananthan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karunananthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Karunananthan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karunananthan.
