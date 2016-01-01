See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Ruth Lagman, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ruth Lagman, MD

Dr. Ruth Lagman, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lagman works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lagman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8891
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ruth Lagman, MD

    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1720041841
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Santo Tomas
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

