Dr. Ruth Lesnewski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Lesnewski works at Thea. Spyer Center in New York, NY with other offices in New Paltz, NY, Ellenville, NY and Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.