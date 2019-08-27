Overview

Dr. Ruth Mokeba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Mokeba works at UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.