Dr. Ruth Mokeba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokeba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Mokeba, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Mokeba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Mokeba works at
Locations
-
1
REX Digestive Healthcare (North Raleigh)8300 Health Park Ste 327, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 791-2040
-
2
Rex Digestive Healthcare (holly Springs)781 Avent Ferry Rd Ste 204, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 791-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mokeba?
I had a wonderful visit with her today for my colonoscopy. She was so patient, careful and detail and with smiles all the time. She did a great in the procedure and provided me with a report that explains everything without me having to guess what she meant.
About Dr. Ruth Mokeba, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073519880
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital Program
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mokeba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mokeba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mokeba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mokeba works at
Dr. Mokeba has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mokeba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokeba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokeba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokeba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokeba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.