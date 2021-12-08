Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruth Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruth Murray, MD
Dr. Ruth Murray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.
Dr. Murray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Montgomery Inc.1398 Lamberton Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 493-4200
- 2 8630 Fenton St Ste 612, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 608-9205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
Incredibly helpful, goes above and beyond. Takes patients seriously, doesn't patronize. Can be late to appointments at times because she takes her time with each patient, but I don't consider that a bad thing. Working with her feels energizing and collaborative. Huge depth of knowledge on medication. Way more empathetic and invested in patients than any psychiatrist I've previously seen. The best psychiatrist I've ever been to in 20+ years of treatment, hands down.
About Dr. Ruth Murray, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1679785281
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U Minn Hosps & Clin
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Eating Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.