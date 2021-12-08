See All Psychiatrists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Ruth Murray, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Silver Spring, MD
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ruth Murray, MD

Dr. Ruth Murray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Murray works at Cornerstone Montgomery Inc. in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Montgomery Inc.
    1398 Lamberton Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 493-4200
  2. 2
    8630 Fenton St Ste 612, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 608-9205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Dr. Ruth Murray, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679785281
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Minn Hosps & Clin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray works at Cornerstone Montgomery Inc. in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

    Dr. Murray has seen patients for Eating Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

