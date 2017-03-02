See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ruth Oratz, MD

Medical Oncology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ruth Oratz, MD

Dr. Ruth Oratz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Oratz works at Ruth Oratz MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Oratz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ruth Oratz MD
    345 E 37th St Rm 202, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5760
  2. 2
    Head and Neck Surgery Center
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 02, 2017
    Dr. Oratz cured me of melanoma that was spreading through my upper torso nearly 20 years ago. I'm a healthy 73 now and i have been enjoying the best years of my life.
    Robert E. Salt in Staten Island, NY — Mar 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ruth Oratz, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275625592
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruth Oratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oratz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oratz has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oratz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oratz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

