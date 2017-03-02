Dr. Ruth Oratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Oratz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Ruth Oratz MD345 E 37th St Rm 202, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5760
Head and Neck Surgery Center160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Oratz cured me of melanoma that was spreading through my upper torso nearly 20 years ago. I'm a healthy 73 now and i have been enjoying the best years of my life.
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Oratz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oratz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oratz has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oratz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oratz.
