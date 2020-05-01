Overview of Dr. Ruth Orth, MD

Dr. Ruth Orth, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Orth works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Rheumatology in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.