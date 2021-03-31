Dr. Ruth Ross-McCormack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross-McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Ross-McCormack, MD
Dr. Ruth Ross-McCormack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Visiting Nurse Comm Health Inc37 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474 Directions (781) 641-0100
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I recently had a procedure done by Dr. Ross-McCormack. I wasn't really nervous, but there is always some anxiety in a hospital setting. Dr. Ross-McCormack must have gotten A+ in her bedside manner class. I couldn't have been more at ease. My other observation was how she treated the nursing staff. She certainly has no airs about her. Everyone was treated equally and professionally. She even helped wheel the gurney into the operating room!!! She's a class act, knows her stuff, and understands that kindness matters!
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295835833
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Boston University Medical Center Program
- Boston U Hosp
- Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Ross-McCormack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross-McCormack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross-McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross-McCormack has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross-McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross-McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross-McCormack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross-McCormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross-McCormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.