Dr. Ruth Schobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Schobel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruth Schobel, MD
Dr. Ruth Schobel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Schobel works at
Dr. Schobel's Office Locations
-
1
Ruth C. Schobel MD PA7480 Fairway Dr Ste 202, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 556-8167
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schobel?
Dr Schobel was my children's doctor from birth to after high school graduation. She was always wonderful with my over active, hyper boys. Was a good ear for a frazzled, overwhelmed Mom as well. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ruth Schobel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811929201
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schobel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schobel works at
Dr. Schobel speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.