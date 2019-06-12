Overview

Dr. Ruth Shields, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine.



Dr. Shields works at Healthy Weight 4 Me, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.