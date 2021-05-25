Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD
Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York Colleg of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Division of Gynecologic Oncology195 Little Albany St Ste 2001, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (908) 498-5309
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
After Dr. Alexander Buckley de Meritens, waited 3 months before to operate my 15 yo daughter, my daughter went 2 times within a month in June 2017 to ER. Dr. de Meritens after months of investigations scheduled her on Monday. My daughter went to Plainsboro ER, 3 days before the scheduled appointment, they re-documented her critical medical condition, she was transported by an Ambulance to Brunswick Hospital, where Dr. Stephenson, has operated her at midnight. I give Dr. Stephenson 5 stars.
- Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of California at Davis
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- New York Colleg of Osteopathic Medicine
