Overview of Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD

Dr. Ruth Stephenson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York Colleg of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Stephenson works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.