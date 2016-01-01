Dr. Ruth Tedaldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Tedaldi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Tedaldi, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Grande, Donald J, M.d.65 Walnut St Ste 480, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-7733Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruth Tedaldi, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518923663
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tedaldi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tedaldi speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tedaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedaldi.
