Overview of Dr. Ruth Tessler, MD

Dr. Ruth Tessler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tessler works at NYU Kips Bay Gynecology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.