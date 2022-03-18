Dr. Ruth Tessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Tessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruth Tessler, MD
Dr. Ruth Tessler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tessler's Office Locations
1
NYU Kips Bay Gynecology419 Park Ave S Rm 1305, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 545-5400
2
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center159 E 53rd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2700
3
Nyu School of Medicine Professional Services111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9701Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't know about these reviews, but I care more about a surgeon's focus on their craft and ability to convince me that they know exactly how to solve my issue than a surgeon's ability to be warm and fuzzy. Dr. Tessler's ability to listen to my issue, immediately identify the cause, develop and SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTE a surgical solution was all the professionalism me and my family needed. Her kindness and compassion for my struggle was just the cherry on top. My annuals and follow ups have always been informative. She's the best GYN and noe surgeon I've ever had and for as long as I can. I will only trust and recommend her for these matters. If you need warm and fuzzy, perhaps find a therapist to help you cope.
About Dr. Ruth Tessler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740344969
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tessler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tessler works at
Dr. Tessler has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tessler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tessler.
