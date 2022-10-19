Dr. Ruth White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruth White, MD
Dr. Ruth White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White's Office Locations
- 1 6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 2040, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 610-0292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
I was with dr. White for 11 years and even followed her to a new care facility. She was an amazing doctor: caring, gentle yet assertive in her craft. Always too the time to listen and make sure you understood her directions. I miss her. BTW, she was an Olympic medalist!
About Dr. Ruth White, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497779821
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Good Samaritan
- U Calif
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.