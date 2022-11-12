Overview of Dr. Ruthann Rees, MD

Dr. Ruthann Rees, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Rees works at OB/GYN Specialists of Columbus, P.C. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.