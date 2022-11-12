Dr. Ruthann Rees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruthann Rees, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruthann Rees, MD
Dr. Ruthann Rees, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Rees' Office Locations
OB/GYN Specialists of Columbus, P.C.1604 12th St, Columbus, GA 31906 Directions (706) 324-0471
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been having heavy periods for some time and voiced my concern to my previous doctor but I felt like my issue was never addressed. Found Dr. Rees and she listened to my concerns and got to the bottom of my heavy periods.. She really saved my life. I can’t thank her enough!!!
About Dr. Ruthann Rees, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rees has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rees has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Rees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.