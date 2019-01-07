Overview of Dr. Rutwij Jotani, MD

Dr. Rutwij Jotani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Jotani works at Pell City Internal Family Medcn in Pell City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.