Dr. Ruvan Shein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruvan Shein, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruvan Shein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Shein works at
Locations
-
1
3t Mri Associatespllc145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shein?
Dr Shein have been my Dr since 1985.He is very caring compassionate he makes you laugh and forget you are at a Dr’s office.my Gyn let him know I have to have surgery he called and cheer me up,after surgery he called to be shore I was ok what a Dr not many like him around.(he is my #1)
About Dr. Ruvan Shein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1356351514
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shein works at
Dr. Shein has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Vomiting Disorders and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.