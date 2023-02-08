Overview of Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD

Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Ratnayake works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.