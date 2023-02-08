Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratnayake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD
Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Ratnayake works at
Dr. Ratnayake's Office Locations
-
1
Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 389-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratnayake?
After battling a hernaited disc for several years with conservative treatment and physical therapy, plus a bad car accident, I reached the point where the pain was debilitating and surgery was the only option. Initially, I was referred to another office, but couldn't be seen for over a month (not a great option). Dr. Ratnayake was able to see me within a week for a consultation, and even fit me in for surgery the following week! He was wonderful from the start -- competent, thorough, kind, everything you'd want from a doctor when you're experiencing horrible pain. I have no complaints whatsoever. Surgery went smooth, recovery has been great, and I have a new lease on life. As a healthcare patient, it's easy to feel ignored or just another number, but for the first time ever, I actually felt like I received VIP treatment here. I will forever be grateful to Dr. Ratnayake, and highliy recommend him to others in the same position.
About Dr. Ruwan Ratnayake, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1619397338
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Spine Foundation at Scripps
- University Of California At Davis Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratnayake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratnayake accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratnayake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratnayake works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratnayake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratnayake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratnayake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratnayake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.