Dr. Ruwanthi Campano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruwanthi Campano, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruwanthi Campano, MD
Dr. Ruwanthi Campano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ridgecrest, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Campano's Office Locations
- 1 301 W Drummond Ave, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (760) 371-7329
-
2
Gsomc-billing41301 12th St W Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 726-6277
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campano?
This was my cancer check up! I explained my ride concerns and time of pickup! I don’t drive now. The check up went well. I love Dr. “C”.
About Dr. Ruwanthi Campano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023018389
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campano has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campano speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Campano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.