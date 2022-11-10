See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Winchester, MA
Dr. Ruxandra Carp, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.8 (94)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruxandra Carp, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Carp works at RUXANDRA CARP M.D. CHILD, ADOLESCENT AND ADULT PSYCHIATRY in Winchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winchester, Ma
    1 Mount Vernon St Ste 208, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 369-5028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ruxandra Carp, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902051261
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Harvard South Shore Psychiatry Residency Training Program
    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruxandra Carp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carp works at RUXANDRA CARP M.D. CHILD, ADOLESCENT AND ADULT PSYCHIATRY in Winchester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Carp’s profile.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Carp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

