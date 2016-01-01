Dr. Ruy Mireles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mireles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruy Mireles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruy Mireles, MD
Dr. Ruy Mireles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Mireles works at
Dr. Mireles' Office Locations
South Texas Neurological Center P.A.1910 S 1st St Ste 200, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-7885
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruy Mireles, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467458422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mireles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mireles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mireles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mireles works at
Dr. Mireles has seen patients for Syncope, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mireles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mireles speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mireles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mireles.
