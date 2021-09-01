Dr. Almeida accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan Almeida, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Almeida, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Troy Regional Medical Center.
Locations
The Center for Pain - South Location2065 E South Blvd Ste 401, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 288-7808Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Center for Occupational Medicine432 Saint Lukes Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 288-7808
- 3 1201 11th Ave S Fl 3, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-8966
The Center for Pain - East Location488 SAINT LUKES DR, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 288-7808
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- Troy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Almeida was very thorough and took a great deal of time to explain my plan of care to me. Nice guy. Staff was very friendly also.
About Dr. Ryan Almeida, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225250335
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almeida has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almeida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida.
