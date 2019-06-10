Overview

Dr. Ryan Anderson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Foot & Ankle Specialists Utah in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.