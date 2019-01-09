Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Bennett, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Bennett, MD
Dr. Ryan Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bennett is an amazing Doctor who is a skilled suregeon. He takes the time to make sure you understand what he is explaing to you. He is kind compassionate and caring. I very highly recommend Dr Ryan Bennett.
About Dr. Ryan Bennett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
