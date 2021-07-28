Dr. Ryan Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Black, MD
Dr. Ryan Black, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Black's Office Locations
North Alabama Urology PC825 Adams St Se, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9020
North Alabama Urology460 Lanier Rd Ste 204, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 772-5610
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not blessed with a vocabulary to describe how I feel about Dr Black. From the moment he walked into the room I knew this was the Doctor God was going to use on my behalf. Kind, Attentive, to the point and True Genuine Care. Thank You Father God for Dr Black and his Team. Michael Pryor
About Dr. Ryan Black, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
