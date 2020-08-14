Overview of Dr. Ryan Black, DO

Dr. Ryan Black, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Black works at Memorial Hsopital in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.