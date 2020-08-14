Dr. Ryan Black, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Black, DO
Overview of Dr. Ryan Black, DO
Dr. Ryan Black, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.

Dr. Black's Office Locations
-
1
Cascade Women's Healthcare1601 CREEKSIDE LOOP, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 575-1000
-
2
Washington Cascade Surgery Ctr3003 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 576-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Yakima Valley Memorial
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's my dad... he's pretty epic
About Dr. Ryan Black, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Black has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.