See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Ryan Bober, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Bober, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ryan Bober, MD

Dr. Ryan Bober, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Bober works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bober's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side
    12 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Osteoporosis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bober?

    Feb 08, 2021
    Excellent. So busy yet attentive.
    — Feb 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Bober, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Bober, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bober to family and friends

    Dr. Bober's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bober

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Bober, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Bober, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629430483
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Bober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bober has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bober works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bober’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bober.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Bober, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.